EPPD responding to single-vehicle crash in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded Monday afternoon to a single-vehicle crash with life-threatening injuries in the Lower Valley.

The accident happened at the intersection of Lomaland Drive and Burnham Road. An alert was sent to media at 4:37 p.m.

EPPD did not indicate the age or gender of the victim, the circumstances that led to the crash or how many people were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

