EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One day after he led the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) on both a car and foot chase, the suspect in Thursday’s armed carjacking has been identified.
Police say 19-year-old Khalil Joseph Duque approached a woman in the parking lot of Ross Department Store at 11240 Montwood, pointed a weapon at her and took her car.
Duque was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for the following charges:
- Aggravated Robbery, $200,000 bond issued by Judge Priddy
- Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle, $50,000 bond issued by Judge Priddy
- Evading Arrest or Detention, $5,000 bond issued by Judge Priddy
