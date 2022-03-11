EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One day after he led the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) on both a car and foot chase, the suspect in Thursday’s armed carjacking has been identified.

Police say 19-year-old Khalil Joseph Duque approached a woman in the parking lot of Ross Department Store at 11240 Montwood, pointed a weapon at her and took her car.

The victim handed Duque the car keys and Duque fled the scene in the stolen vehicle. Officers responding to the call observed the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Duque did not stop. Duque drove the vehicle until he reached a dead-end street where he then fled on foot but was caught by pursuing officers. EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Duque was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for the following charges:

Aggravated Robbery, $200,000 bond issued by Judge Priddy

Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle, $50,000 bond issued by Judge Priddy

Evading Arrest or Detention, $5,000 bond issued by Judge Priddy

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.