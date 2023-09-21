EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is realigning resources to stop teen violence and underage drinking in El Paso.

EPPD says the plan will be implemented this week, but the plan is not finalized.

“As you know, we are very short on resources, so we want to make sure our central services are not impacted. So, it could be a combination of multiple units,” said Sgt. Robert Gomez a Public Information Officer for EPPD.

This is after two teens were killed after a shooting at a house party on Tierra Inca on Sept. 17.

EPPD has identified Julia Worthington, 14, and Eliel Omar Bultron, 19, as the victims killed in the shooting that left four others injured. Police say they have no one in custody.

A neighbor who lives near where the shooting happened was asked where the parents were.

“They haven’t gotten them yet, you know, it’s kind of messed up, but it was just a bunch of kids having fun but at the same time, where were the parents at,” said Rudy Arguelles who lives off of Tierra Inca Dr.

EPPD is asking parents to be aware of where their children are.

“We ask parents to please monitor your young ones and keep tabs on where they’re at and what they are doing. Anyone in the community if you see these types of events, please notify us because we want to avoid any future events of violence,” said Gomez.

The house was a VRBO rental and on the VRBO website, it says you must be 18 years old to rent.

KTSM 9 News reached out to VRBO, but we have not received a response.

Sunday’s shooting was not the first house party shooting this summer involving teens in El Paso.

As we reported on Sept. 3, a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old were critically injured in a shooting at a house party on Gary Player Drive in East El Paso.

Back on July 7 eight people ranging in age from 15 to 18 years old were injured and six of them were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the 4500 block of Swan in the Upper Valley.

“We are going to reallocate our resources in order to prevent any of these further tragic events,” said Gomez.