EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers are on the scene where possible explosive devices have been found at a self storage facility in West El Paso.

EPPD officials say the incident scene is along the 100 block of North Resler, adding that the bomb squad has been notified.

Law enforcement has closed off the adjacent Albertson’s parking lot; nearby traffic has not been affected.

Police have not released any other information is available at this time

