EPPD: Pedestrian killed on I-10

El Paso News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) was called out just hours into the new year after a pedestrian was struck and killed on I-10 in Far West El Paso.

According to the EPPD a pedestrian was struck shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday morning, on I-10 East near the Vinton off ramp.

The EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigation (STI) Unit was called out to investigate the collision.

No other information was released; look for updates here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.

