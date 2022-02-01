EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say their officers are on the scene in Downtown El Paso, where a train struck a pedestrian.

According to EPPD the incident happened along the 400 block of Campbell, at the Union Pacific freight yard.

The EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigation (STI) Unit has also been called out to help with the investigation.

Look for updates here on KTSM.com and during our newscasts at Noon, 5,6, and 10.

