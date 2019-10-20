EPPD: One person in custody following ‘subject with a weapon’ call at East El Paso Walmart

UPDATE:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso Police Department, an off-duty officer was monitoring a subject at the Yarbrough Walmart. Police say the subject appeared to be committing a theft. As the subject was leaving the store, the off-duty officer confronted him and an altercation began.

Police tased and took the subject into custody when a gun was found on the subject.

The El Paso Police Department say the subject does not have a concealed carry license.

ORIGINAL:

A spokesperson with the El Paso Police Department confirms one person is in custody following a ‘subject with a weapon’ call at the Walmart located on Gateway West near Yarbrough.

The call came in around 1:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon when an off-duty officer called for backup to reports of a person with a weapon at the Walmart located at 10721 Gateway Boulevard West. Police have since detained one individual in connection with the incident.

El Paso Police say the incident is under control and there is no threat to the public. No additional information was immediately available. This story will be updated.