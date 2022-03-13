EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department officials say one person is dead after a two vehicle crash in West El Paso.

The crash happened Saturday night, along the 800 block of Sunland Park Drive, shortly after 11:30 p.m.

EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigators are on scene, looking to determine the cause of the crash.

Look for more information as it is released by law enforcement; we will have updates here on KTSM.com and during our Sunday Newscasts.

