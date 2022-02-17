EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials officers are on the scene of a barricaded subject in Northeast El Paso.
EPPD officials say the incident is at a home along the 5100 block of Cornell.
Officers describe the incident as a “family violence call assault in progress call/ armed barricaded subject.”
No other information is available at this time. Look for updates here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.
