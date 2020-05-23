EPPD officers involved in 3 crashes in just 11 hours

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police were involved in three crashes in 11 hours Friday night into Saturday morning.

The first crash happened when a wrong-way driver got on I-10 heading east in the westbound lanes of traffic near Artcraft just before 11 p.m. Friday night. The driver hit a marked EPPD unit, causing a complete closure of all westbound lanes of traffic on I-10 at Redd Road.

The officer involved in the crash was not seriously injured and went to the hospital on his own to be evaluated. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was arrested and charged with DWI according to EPPD spokesperson Sgt.Robert Gomez. Their name has not been released.

The second crash happened at 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Artcraft and Upper Valley Road and involved an EPPD unit and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was not seriously injured. The crash is under investigation.

Just minutes later, at 10:15 a.m., an EPPD unit was hit in a three-vehicle T-bone crash at the intersection of Kansas Street and Franklin Avenue in Downtown El Paso. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash is under investigation.