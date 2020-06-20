EPPD officer receives award for outstanding work in the police force

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso Police Officer is being recognized for his outstanding work in the police force.

The Texas Gang Investigators Association handed EPPD officer Michael Balderrama the 2020 TGIA Peace Officer Award.

Officials said the award was presented in recognition of outstanding achievement in gang suppression in the State of Texas.

The Texas Gang Investigators Association has served Texas since 1991.

TGIA is a not-for-profit volunteer organization made up of law enforcement, corrections, probation, parole and prosecution professionals who focus on gang-related crimes such as human trafficking, drug-related and violent crimes.

The Association was formed to promote a closer working relationship among gang investigators across Texas and the nation.