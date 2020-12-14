EPPD: Officer intentionally hit by speeding car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say a driver intentionally sped toward three officers on bicycles early Saturday morning, striking two of them.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Campbell and 7th Avenue in South El Paso when police say the three officers approached the vehicle as it slowed at the intersection.

Police allege the car accelerated toward three officers, hitting two of the bikes. One of the officers sustained fractures in both legs. The two other officers were uninjured.

The driver fled the scene in a black sedan.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is asked to call Crimes Against Persons at (915) 212-4040 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-TIPS (8477).