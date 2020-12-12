EPPD officer injured in early morning hit-and-run

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian officer in South El Paso overnight.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Campbell Street and 7th Avenue near Armijo Park. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Emergency dispatchers and police say the officer involved was not seriously injured. The area was closed for a Special Traffic Investigation throughout the night.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.