EPPD: Officer hit by suspect fleeing family violence scene

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso police officer was hit by a car driven by someone fleeing the scene of a family violence call Tuesday night, according to EPPD.

Investigators said it happened in the 8300 block of Carpenter Drive, near Alameda Avenue and Yarbrough Drive in the Lower Valley.

The department sent a notification about the incident shortly after 8 p.m.

EPPD said the officer’s injuries were not serious and that police were searching the area for the suspect.

This story has been updated to include a note on the officer’s injuries.