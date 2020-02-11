EPPD Narcotics Detective killed in head-on crash in Arizona

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso Police Narcotics Detective was killed in a head-on crash in Bylas, Arizona over the weekend.

Richard Allbee, 51, was killed Sunday evening on Highway 70, about two hours east of Phoenix. Investigators say the driver of a Ford truck crashed head-on into Allbee’s Chevrolet truck. Arizona DPS says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

EPPD confirmed Allbee worked with the Department and a social media post by Fort Bliss’s 133rd Field Artillery also confirmed Allbee was a veteran and part of its battalion.

The Eastern Arizona Courier reported the driver of the Ford truck and the female passenger in Allbee’s truck was flown to a hospital in Tucson.