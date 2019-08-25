EPPD: Missing mom not believed to be voluntarily missing or hiding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the weeks tick by since anyone has seen 29-year-old Erika Andrea Gaytan, police and the young mother’s family grow restless — hoping that someone, anyone, has information on her whereabouts.

For the second week in a row, El Paso Police are featuring her disappearance as the “Crime of the Week” and have now definitively said they do not believe she is voluntarily missing or hiding.

Gaytan was last seen on the evening of July 13, when she didn’t return from the “El Reencuentro Norteno” concert at the El Paso County Coliseum.

On the night of the concert, Gaytan was dropped off by a family member at her apartment in the 11400 block of Pebble Hills in East El Paso. Later that evening, she reportedly went with a male friend to the concert at the County Coliseum where she posted a selfie on social media.

Gaytan is the mother of a 7-year-old son, and family members say it’s extremely unlike her to have no communication with him. She has no prior history of disappearing, according to police and they believe the circumstances surrounding her disappearance to be highly suspicious.

Detectives believe that someone has information about what happened to Erika Gaytan and are asking for the public’s assistance in finding her.

Gaytan is described as 5’4″ tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing the white dress depicted in her missing persons photo.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.