On Friday, July 1, 2022, at 4:05 a.m., three men arrived at the Green House Smoke Shop at 607 Giles. The men broke the glass front door to the business and went inside. In a matter of two minutes, the suspects took $8,650 in merchandise.
The trio left and returned at 4:25 a.m. to steal additional merchandise. Security cameras recorded the suspects and investigators know someone knows who these burglars are.
The suspects may have been in a white SUV or truck similar to a Ford Explorer.
Anyone with any information on this burglary should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crimes.
