EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man exposes himself to a woman at the Target at Bassett Place, and now Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help to identify him via the Crime of The Week.



A man exposes himself to an unsuspecting woman at Central El Paso business

Crime Stoppers officials say the incident happened the afternoon of Wednesday, February 2, 2022, between 1 P.M., and 2 P.M.,

Officials say that an unidentified male was at the Target Store located at 6001 Gateway West at Bassett Place.

The man went to the children’s section of the store and approached an adult woman. The suspect made a statement to the woman while holding his penis in hand. The woman notified store employees and the man left the store. The unidentified exhibitionist was wearing a black beanie hat with a green marijuana leave logo on the front, a checkered flannel type shirt, with a white shirt underneath, gray pants with blue running pants under or shorts under the pants, and black colored Nike brand athletic shoes. Crime Stoppers of el paso

The individual is believed to frequent the area where the incident took place. The investigation has also revealed that this suspect approached other females that day.

Anyone with information on the identity of this sexual deviant should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.