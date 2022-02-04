EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man exposes himself to a woman at the Target at Bassett Place, and now Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help to identify him via the Crime of The Week.
Crime Stoppers officials say the incident happened the afternoon of Wednesday, February 2, 2022, between 1 P.M., and 2 P.M.,
Officials say that an unidentified male was at the Target Store located at 6001 Gateway West at Bassett Place.
The individual is believed to frequent the area where the incident took place. The investigation has also revealed that this suspect approached other females that day.
Anyone with information on the identity of this sexual deviant should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
Tipsters will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.
