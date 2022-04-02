EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sunday, March 27 at 1:35 A.M., an unidentified man walked into a Circle K Store at 4421 Montana, and threatened a clerk with a handgun, demanding money from the business.











Police say in a press release that the suspect ran from the scene Eastbound in the parking lot towards Radford Street.

Investigators believe the suspect may have been driving a dark-colored pickup truck.

It is believed that this same suspect is involved in a similar robbery that took place on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at a Circle K located at 9497 Dyer, according to EPPD.

The suspect is a Hispanic male, in his 30’s, 5’6” in height, has a heavy build, and a dark complexion. In both cases, the suspect used a black hooded jacket with a white logo on the back neck area.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this armed robber is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and, if the tip leads to an arrest, they may qualify for a cash reward.

