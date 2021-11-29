EPPD launches coat drive for the holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s Westside Regional Command is working in collaboration with the El Paso Coalition for the Homeless to host a coat drive for those in need.

The EPPD is encouraging the community to bring safety and warmth to those in need for the holiday season by donating new or gently used coats of any size, blankets, and stuffed animals.

The donations can be dropped off at the Westside Regional Command’s front desk or in the large collection boxes labeled for donation.

The coat drive will be operating until December 17, 2021.

