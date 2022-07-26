EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman is dead in Far East El Paso in what El Paso Police are calling a “suspicious” death.

The call initially came in as a welfare check on a woman in the 2100 block of William Caples Street in Far East El Paso. Upon making entry to the home around 1:50 p.m., police found the woman dead inside the home.

EPPD is investigating the death as suspicious and has dispatched their Crimes Against Persons detectives and investigators from the Criminalistics Unit.

William Caples Street from James White Drive to Jon Scagno is closed to traffic.

Police have not identified the woman or indicated why the death is suspicious in nature.

This is a developing story and will update with more details as the information becomes available.

