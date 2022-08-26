EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso Police Department, they are now accepting applications until January 5, 2023.

The El Paso Police Department is said to offer diverse job options, training, promotional opportunities, education assistance, and competitive salaries with health and retirement benefits. You can visit joineppd.com to apply.

“Police officers have the opportunity to take on great responsibility and reach their full potential while enhancing the quality of life in the City of El Paso.”

