EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating the death of a man in an East El Paso neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police tell KTSM they were called to the 11900 block of Cannon Hill Drive near Edgemere Drive and Joe Battle Boulevard for an unspecified reason. Upon arrival, they found the body of a man in his late 20s or early 30s.

Investigators believe the man’s death is suspicious but have not said definitively that foul play is involved.

EPPD Crimes Against Persons detectives are on the scene and will determine whether the case is a homicide. Neighbors should expect closures as police investigate.

