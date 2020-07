EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating an overnight incident that led to a shooting and a stabbing in a Northeast El Paso mobile home park.

It happened in the 4400 block of Titanic Avenue near Dyer in Northeast El Paso before midnight. According to police, at least one person was stabbed and shot. No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.