EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- A popular staple for El Pasoans to hang out, eat and drink is reopening its doors after closing down several times due to restrictions caused by the pandemic.

"It's a rollercoaster. You're always trying to balance and gauge everything," Leo Lara, general manager of Monarch told KTSM 9 News. "It's been a little bit tougher than what we had anticipated, but here we are. Hopefully this time we can last for good, but we'll see."

Monarch has shut its doors multiple times this year because of the surge of COVID-19 cases in El Paso.

"Instead of trying to figure things out with who was enforcing what and all of that, we just decided to shut it down," Lara said. "Plus things weren't necessarily doing that well anyway, it wasn't a good idea to stay open. At least we didn't think so. We just decided to shut it down for a bit."