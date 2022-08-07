EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are working to determine what occurred prior to an injured patient arriving at University Medical Center on Sunday afternoon.

It happened just after 5 p.m. when the patient arrived at University Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Authorities believe the victim was involved in an incident near Sunland Park Mall prior to arriving at the hospital. The patient’s condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. KTSM will update as additional information becomes available.