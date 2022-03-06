EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Special Traffic Investigators (STI) Unit with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say Saturday night’s crash involving a pedestrian was actually a hit and run that killed a 26-year-old man.

EPPD officials say the crash happened in West El Paso, along the 3200 block of North Mesa, shortly after 9 p.m.

According to police, the man was crossing the southbound lanes of Mesa Street, when he was struck what witnesses describe as a silver sedan. The car in question then left the scene.

Fire Medical Services transported the pedestrian to a local hospital, where he died due to injuries.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver and silver sedan. For those that may have information are asked to call police at 915-832-4400, or if they would prefer to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

This is the 14th traffic fatality compared to 9 last year.







