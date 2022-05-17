EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) Detectives are investigating a shooting in Northeast El Paso that sent one man to the hospital.

EPPD officials say that Friday, May 13, officers from the Northeast Regional Command were sent to the

4000 block of Flory for a shooting.

Through the investigation, officials say 22-year-old Carlos Enrique Nunez was sitting inside a vehicle with a friend when an unknown person shot Nunez in the upper body area.

The unknown person fled the scene, and Nunez was transported to University Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

Detectives add that they are unable to speak with Nunez, due to the severity of his injuries.

No arrests have been made, and Crimes Against Persons continues the investigation

