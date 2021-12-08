EPPD investigating Lower Valley stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating a stabbing in El Paso’s Lower Valley Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 12:15 p.m. in the 8500 block of Arboleda, where police say one person was stabbed. Emergency Dispatch supervisors confirm they took one person to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

EPPD has one suspect in custody at this time.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

