EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police continue to investigate a shooting at a Central El Paso motel overnight.

Central Regional Command officers were sent to the 1300 block of North Mesa shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, the scene was clear and no one came forward to confirm the call.

Two hours later, the 34-year-old Samuel Lares walked into the emergency room of a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.

Crimes Against Persons were sent to the hospital, where Lares told detectives that he was involved in a fight with three other people at the Budget Lodge Motel, where he was assaulted.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

