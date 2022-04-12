EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday afternoon, El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials identified the two men shot Monday night in South Central El Paso.

According to police, 31-year-old Michael Ray Acosta and 22-year-old Enrique Duchene, were shot while walking to a convenience store.

The EPPD’s preliminary investigation revealed that Acosta and Duchene were walking on Clark Street towards the 7-11 convenience store when a silver Nissan Altima drove by and both groups exchanged words, then

drove away.

Police say a short time later, the Altima returned, drove up from behind the victims and fired several

shots toward.

Both victims were transported to University Medical Center for treatment of their gunshot wounds.

Police have not released any more information, and their investigation continues.

