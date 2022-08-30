EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A train derailed on Monday August 29, at 9:30 p.m. causing one of the rail cars to flip onto its side. The rail car then crashed onto the backyard at 7746 Barton and struck the gas meter, resulting in a gas leak and the evacuation of surrounding homes.

El Paso Police Department released a statement where they identified the victim of this incident as 49-year-old Mario Aurelio Navarro, who was the conductor of the Union Pacific train.

Investigators with the police department’s Crimes Against Persons unit determined that earlier, work was being done on a portion of the track and a derailment device had been installed in order to protect from oncoming trains.

At the time of the crash, the train engineer was given clearance to proceed however the derailment device had not been removed.

As the conductor was guiding the engineer into the rail yard the derailment device effected the derailment and the conductor was hit by the train car after it flipped onto its side.

Responding firefighters discovered the body of the train conductor at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

