EPPD identifies victim killed in car crash Wednesday afternoon in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department released the name of the person who died in a car crash on Wednesday in west El Paso.

According to EPPD, 56-year-old Gilberto Millot was killed after another driver crashed into his vehicle at the 1600 block of N. Resler Dr. The driver who collided into Millot’s vehicle was identified as 33-year-old Chase Thouvenell.

Officers with the Westside Regional Command Center responded to the crash and learned that the traffic lights were out in the area due to a power outage. Millot was traveling westbound on Paso Del Norte, slowly attempting to make a southbound turn on N. Resler, officials said.

That’s when investigators said Thouvenell was traveling north on Resler when he failed to slow or yield to traffic as he entered the uncontrolled intersection, colliding into Millot’s 2011 Toyota Corrolla.

Millot was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries on Thursday.

According to EPPD, failure to yield to traffic and driver inattention on the part of Thouvenell are believed to be contributing factors to the crash.