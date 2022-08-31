EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian was struck according to El Paso Police Department in a crash that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th at approximately 9:49 PM on North Loop and Lafayette.

The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit revealed in a preliminary investigation the vehicle, a 2013 Chrysler 300, was traveling eastbound on the 8000 block of North Loop and struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway.

The driver of the Chrysler 300 fled the scene but left its front bumper behind.

The pedestrian, who remains unidentified was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries where later died.

This is the 49th Traffic Fatality of the year compared to 45 at the same time last year.

Special Traffic Investigators ask for the public’s assistance in finding the driver involved.





Anyone with information on this case should call the El Paso Police at (915)832-4400, or to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915)566-8477(TIPS).

