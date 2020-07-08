EPPD identifies man who died in vehicle vs. pedestrian collision in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed after getting hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in northeast El Paso.

Special Traffic Investigators identified the pedestrian as 65-year-old Patrick Tedford of Alamogordo, New Mexico.

According to the El Paso Police Department, Patrick Tedford and a passenger were traveling southbound Gateway South Blvd. when another driver alerted him that an item was hanging from his bumper.

Investigators said Tedford stopped his vehicle, a Ford F-250 that was towing a 5th wheel, in a lane of traffic at the 11300 block of Gateway South.

When Tedford exited his vehicle to inspect the issue investigators said that’s when 18-year-old Jayden Martin collided into the vehicle.

According to authorities, Tedford was pinned between Martin’s Toyota Corolla and the 5th wheel.

Officials said Tedford was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Martin was also transported to UMC with injuries and is listed in stable condition.

A passenger who was riding with Tedford was not injured in the crash.

Investigators believe driver inattention is the main contributing factor in this collision.

Police did not say if Martin will face any charges.