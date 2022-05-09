EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Less than 24 hours after a deadly pedestrian crash in Central El Paso, El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials identified the victim and cause of the deadly encounter.
Police say 38-year-old Christopher Kory Monzingo was struck and killed by 74-year-old Patricia Demoura-Navarre, shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday evening.
According to officials, Mozingo was pronounced dead on the scene. They add that the wreck is still under investigation. This is the 24th traffic death of the year, compared to 23 at the same time last year.
