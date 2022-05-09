EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Less than 24 hours after a deadly pedestrian crash in Central El Paso, El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials identified the victim and cause of the deadly encounter.

Police say 38-year-old Christopher Kory Monzingo was struck and killed by 74-year-old Patricia Demoura-Navarre, shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by Demoura-Navarre, was traveling eastbound on the 1000 block of Rio Grande and was
approaching Octavia.

Mozingo was crossing the road at the
intersection at an unmarked crosswalk, while talking on a cell phone when he was struck
by the Cobalt

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

According to officials, Mozingo was pronounced dead on the scene. They add that the wreck is still under investigation. This is the 24th traffic death of the year, compared to 23 at the same time last year.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.