EPPD identifies hiker who died in Monday’s flash floods

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 39-year-old hiker that died Monday after being swept away in flash floods near the Franklin Mountains and Jan Sumrall Memorial Trailhead was identified by the El Paso Police Department on Tuesday.

According to EPPD, 39-year-old Christina Garcia-Mata of Austin died Monday in a hiking accident off the 1100 block of Thunderbird Dr.

Garcia-Mata was an AVID Elective teacher at Akins Early College High School with the Austin Independent School District. She is a former El Pasoan who graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso with a B.A. in History and a minor in Chicano Studies.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a member of our Austin ISD family. Christina Garcia-Mata was a dedicated and passionate educator who worked endlessly for her students for 15 years,” said AISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde, Ed.D., in a statement to KTSM 9 News. ” Her colleagues knew her as a bright, warm presence who could lift their spirits with a smile and a story. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family and every life that she touched.”

Elizalde said the district is making guidance counselors available to students or staff who may need help processing this loss.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.