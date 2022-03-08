EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Tuesday the arrest of a local high school coach for an alleged improper relationship with a student.

According to EPPD officials, on Friday, March 4th, the U.S Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 30-year-old Mark Aaron Stephenson for an Improper Relationship between Educator/Student.

Police say the Crimes Against Children investigation began after it was reported to the school staff that Stephenson was “too friendly” with students.

Stephenson was questioned by the school’s administrative staff about the allegations and Stephenson admitted to having a sexual relationship with a student.

Officials add that Stephenson is no longer employed as a coach by the school.

Stephenson was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Improper Relationship between an Educator/Student, with a $45,000 Surety Bond and $1,000 Personal Recognizance Bond.

KTSM 9 News has reached out two school districts where Stephenson may have been employed. Below is the response from Ysleta ISD.

Mr. Mark Stephenson has not been an employee of the Ysleta Independent School District since Spring 2021. His last assignment was at Del Valle High School. Due to confidentiality laws we cannot comment on personnel decisions; therefore, no other details will be released. We want to reassure the public that the safety and well being of all stakeholders is our utmost priority YSLETA ISD

