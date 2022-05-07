EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) received a call at midnight Saturday of a stabbing in East El Paso.

Officials with EPPD say their officers responded to 1600 block of Bill Ogden. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

EPPD reports that no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Just one week ago, a stabbing was reported on the westside of El Paso that resulted in the injury of three people. Two men were arrested for that crime.

