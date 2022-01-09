EPPD Gang Unit investigating Sunday morning shooting in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating an early morning shooting on the city’s eastside.

According to EPPD, the shooting took place Sunday morning at a home along the 10500 block of Isla Mujeres, just off of North Yarbrough.

Officials say one male – no age or identification – was shot and another unidentified male was taken into custody.

The EPPD’s Gang Unit continues to investigate the shooting, and no other information was released.

