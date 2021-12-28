EPPD Gang Unit investigating South Central shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Gang Unit is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Barcelona and Paisano in South Central El Paso.

The shooting was first reported shortly before 4 p.m., along the 5040 of East Paisano.

Emergency dispatch confirms to KTSM that the victim arrived at a nearby hospital, but was not transported by ambulance.

There are no other details available and law enforcement continues to investigate, and we will update this story here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.

