EPPD Gang Unit investigating shooting in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Westside Regional Command announced Saturday afternoon that the Gang Unit continues to investigate a shooting that injured one man.

Early Saturday morning, EPPD officials say that Patrol Officers from the Westside Regional Command responded to a call of an assault involving a shooting at the 600 block of White Cliffs.

Once on the scene, the victim and a female told officers that someone attempted to break into the home and shot the victim. The victim, a 34-year-old male, was taken to University Medical Center with a

non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The first EPPD units on the scene then requested help from the Police K-9 Unit to search for a possible suspect.

The investigation by the Department’s Gang Unit continues and no charges have been filed on the shooting.

EPPD officials add that as investigation progresses additional details will be released.

