EPPD, Fort Bliss searching for missing 27-year-old soldier

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Detectives with the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit are searching for a 27-year-old Fort Bliss soldier who is missing under suspicious circumstances. EPPD is coordinating with Fort Bliss in the investigation.

Oranda Herminette Perez Moctezuma was last heard from by family on Easter Sunday and was unaccounted for during Tuesday morning formation. Her vehicle, with her personal effects inside, was found abandoned near the intersection of Mesa and Montana.

Moctezuma is described as a Hispanic female, 5’5” tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

While circumstances behind Moctezuma’s disappearance at this point are suspicious, there are no indications of foul play.

Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts or activities prior to her disappearance is asked to call Crimes Against Persons at (915) 212-4040 or 911.

