EPPD finds 4 pounds of marijuana in West El Paso shooting investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say they discovered more than four pounds of marijuana during a shooting investigation in West El Paso late Friday night. Now, the two people who called for help are facing charges.

Police were called to the 600 block of White Cliffs Drive off Resler Drive just after 11 p.m. Friday to a report of an assault involving a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found 34-year-old Treavon Rashad Wilkins with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Emergency personnel transported Wilkins to University Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Wilkins and his girlfriend Berenice Frayre, 21, told detectives someone tried to break into the home and shot him. Responding officers deployed a K-9 Unit to search for a possible suspect.

During the investigation, El Paso Police discovered more than four pounds of marijuana in a vehicle outside the home. Police believe the couple attempted to hide the drugs from investigators. The Gang Unit also recovered a gun at the scene.

Frayre and Wilkins were each charged with Possession of Marijuana over Four Ounces. Frayre’s bond was set at $5,000, and Wilkins’ bond was set at $10,000. Frayre has since posted bond and been released.

No charges have been filed on the shooting, and the investigation continues.

