EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – One day following a deadly, fiery wreck on I-10 that claimed the lives of two men, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say ‘excessive speed’ caused the wreck.

EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations officers responded to I-10 east at Lomaland to investigate the crash, shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to officials, a 2007 Subaru Impreza was traveling east on I-10 at an “excessive speed” when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Investigators say the Subaru then struck several ‘fixed objects’ on the shoulder and caught fire.

Officials say both the driver and passenger died on the scene. Both have yet to be identified by investigators.

With these two deaths, the city’s toll now stands at 42 people killed in traffic collisions, compared to 34 at the same time last year.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store