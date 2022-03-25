EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso has released the list of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The fugitives pictured are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

The agencies submit these fugitives to Crime Stoppers of El Paso, who distributes them and then offers the use of the Crime Stoppers hotline for information regarding the location of these fugitives.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information online.

Tipsters will remain anonymous, and if their tip leads to an arrest, they can qualify for a cash reward.

Adams, Kevin David

Seelke, James Allen

Rios, Carlos Eduardo

MUNOZ, DAVID ARMANDO

Megliorino, Dino

LOZANO, MICHAEL

LACHICA, GEROGE ALBERTO

CONDE, EDUARDO

Cadillo, Arturo

ADKISON, ASHLEE TERRA

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crime.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.