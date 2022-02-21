EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials are asking area parents to be extra vigilant with their children, as someone attempted to record a child in a West El Paso restroom.
EPPD officials share that on Saturday, February 20th, the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began
investigating an alleged ‘invasive recording’ of a 10-year-old child using the restroom at a business along the 7400 block of North Mesa.
“A reminder to WATCH YOUR CHILDREN AT ALL TIMES. There are people who have bad intentions and will take advantage of unsupervised children,” EPPD officials shared.
EPPD officials add that the case is still under investigation.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.