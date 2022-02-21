EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials are asking area parents to be extra vigilant with their children, as someone attempted to record a child in a West El Paso restroom.

EPPD officials share that on Saturday, February 20th, the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began

investigating an alleged ‘invasive recording’ of a 10-year-old child using the restroom at a business along the 7400 block of North Mesa.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 10 year old child was using the restroom at an establishment and was in a stall alone when the child observed someone holding a cellphone and recording the child from

underneath the stall. The child reported the incident to the parents who then called 911 for police assistance. EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

“A reminder to WATCH YOUR CHILDREN AT ALL TIMES. There are people who have bad intentions and will take advantage of unsupervised children,” EPPD officials shared.

EPPD officials add that the case is still under investigation.

