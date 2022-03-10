EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) says their officers chased and arrested an alleged armed carjacker in East El Paso.

Shortly after 2 p.m., EPPD patrol units responded to a carjacking, with a subject armed with a gun, at the Ross clothing store at Montwood and George Dieter, according to emergency radio traffic.

Officers say they found the vehicle involved on Trawood and they started the pursuit. According to police, the vehicle involved was found running and abandoned in a neighborhood a few miles away, with the suspect running away.

A short time later, officers took the subject taken into custody along the 12100 Pebble Hills after a foot chase.

EPPD officials add that one police unit was involved in crash as part of the operation, no injuries were reported.

Officers are still on the scene at 12100 Pebble Hills, just west of Joe Battle Boulevard, motorists should avoid the area.

