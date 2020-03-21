EPPD begins to ask COVID-19 screening questions during emergency calls

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department is working toward minimizing risk to their officers and employees by implementing a series of safeguards to protect them during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The new procedures went into effect Friday, including dispatchers asking health and travel-related questions to El Pasoans requesting police assistance. Police will also begin using social distancing in their calls, leaving at least 6-feet between officers.

El Pasoans are encouraged to use online and telephone reporting options to file police reports when officers are not immediately needed on the scene.

For non-emergency calls contact (915) 832-4400 or online reporting (915) 832-4436. Individuals needing to file police reports can do so online at EPPD’s online reporting portal.

