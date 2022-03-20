EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says that teamwork was involved in the capture of an armed robber Sunday morning.

At 4:42 A.M., 27-year-old Michael Nicholas Noder walked into the Seven-Eleven store located at 5007 Alabama. Noder pulled out a knife, threatened the store clerk, and stole several scratch-off lottery tickets.

Police say moments later, a 911 call was placed by a store clerk at the Seven-Eleven Store at 5830 Dyer, Noder was now at that store and refusing to pay for items. Noder then fled the scene toward the Wal-Mart located at 5631 Dyer.



An off-duty officer noticed Noder in the lobby of the Wal-Mart and guided the responding officers from the Northeast Regional Command to him.

Noder was taken into custody without incident at the Wal-Mart. Investigators from the Northeast TAC unit assisted in the investigation. Noder was charged with Aggravated Robbery, a First Degree Felony.



Judge Humberto Acosta issued a $100,000 bond for the Aggravated Robbery charge. Noder also had an outstanding municipal warrant for Theft Under $100 (Class C Misdemeanor). He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for both charges.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.