EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says that teamwork was involved in the capture of an armed robber Sunday morning.
At 4:42 A.M., 27-year-old Michael Nicholas Noder walked into the Seven-Eleven store located at 5007 Alabama. Noder pulled out a knife, threatened the store clerk, and stole several scratch-off lottery tickets.
Police say moments later, a 911 call was placed by a store clerk at the Seven-Eleven Store at 5830 Dyer, Noder was now at that store and refusing to pay for items. Noder then fled the scene toward the Wal-Mart located at 5631 Dyer.
An off-duty officer noticed Noder in the lobby of the Wal-Mart and guided the responding officers from the Northeast Regional Command to him.
Noder was taken into custody without incident at the Wal-Mart. Investigators from the Northeast TAC unit assisted in the investigation. Noder was charged with Aggravated Robbery, a First Degree Felony.
Judge Humberto Acosta issued a $100,000 bond for the Aggravated Robbery charge. Noder also had an outstanding municipal warrant for Theft Under $100 (Class C Misdemeanor). He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for both charges.
